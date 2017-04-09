Ekaterina Busygina is a gifted photographer, art director and world traveller who was born in Yekaterinburg and currently lives and works in Moscow, Russia. Ekaterina focuses on architecture and interior photography, she depicts the best of urban scape photography from each of her trips.

I am inspired by the architecture and design in all its forms and manifestations. For me, an architecture is a reflection of character and aspirations of person, and that’s why it is so attractive.

From May to September, the weather in Hong Kong is extremely unpredictable, torrential rain replaces the bright sun, the fog creeps in the mountains and the clouds touching the skyscrapers.

