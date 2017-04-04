Omar Robles is a professional portrait photographer and official Fujifilm X-photographer, who loves to take stunning photos of ballet dancer practicing on the streets. For his latest series “Hong Kong’s Playground”, Omar Z. Robles has captured the serenity and grace of ballet dancers in Hong Kong. Enjoy also his “Puerto Rico” and “Havana” series.

I was recently hired by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to photograph with dancer Brittany Cavaco for a campaign promoting different local arts venues. It took us about 20 hours of flight to land in Hong Kong. Sleep deprived, I thought my mind was playing tricks on me. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the textures…everything felt magnified…Almost like tripping on shrooms(tho I wouldn’t really know, mom). I told myself it’s just the jet lag talking. Yet, a few days after settling in, I still felt extremely compelled and amazed by what I was experiencing. Hong Kong could be felt by all my five senses, almost simultaneously. It was overwhelming and beautiful.

