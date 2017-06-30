Thom Pierce is a British documentary photographer and filmmaker who currently lives and works Cape Town, South Africa. Thom spent eight days in the mountain villages of Semonkong, Lesotho, photographing local horsemen and herders. Situated at 2, 275 metres above sea level, many of the areas in Lesotho are inaccessible by car. With vast distances between towns and homesteads, people often use horses and donkeys to commute and move their livestock between pastures.

The country is beautiful and I was taken aback by how majestic the men looked on their horses, like knights going in to battle. Over two separate visits I spent 8 days wandering the mountains and photographing the people I came across.

Enjoy also his “The Price of Gold” series.

