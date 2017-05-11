Angélica Dass is an professional 38-year-old photographer and artist who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and currently lives and works in Madrid, Spain. Angélica received her BA in Fine Arts from UFRJ (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro), Brazil and MA in Photography from EFTI (Escuela de Fotografía y Centro de Imagen), Spain. She is fascinated by the idea of race and the ways in which this construct divides us. Her ongoing series “Humanae” has the lofty goal of recording and cataloging all possible human skin tones. By using Pantone codes this provocative project forces viewers to confront the uncomfortable question, how can we label any group of people by a single colour?

Humanae it’s a pursuit for highlighting our subtle-continuous of our tones that make more equality than difference… our true colors, rather than the untrue Red and Yellow, Black and White,” writes Dass. “It is a kind of game for subverting our codes. The audience is free to read into it. The ultimate goal is to provoke and bring currently using internet as a discussion platform on ethnic identity, creating images that lead us to match us independent from factors such as nationality, origin, economic status, age or aesthetic standards.

Angélica Dass documents every possible human skin tone using the PANTONE® – classification system which assigns an alphanumeric code to an immense spectrum of hues and values. “Every time I take a picture, I feel that I am sitting in front of a therapist,” she said in a 2016 TED Talk.

The inspiration for this project comes from my family roots. I am the granddaughter of a ‘black’ and a ‘native’ Brazilian, and daughter of a ‘black’ father adopted by a ‘white’ family. So, I am a mixture of diverse pigments.

