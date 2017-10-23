Kevin Krautgartner (previously featured) is a talented photographer and digital artist currently based in Wuppertal, Germany. He graduated from University of Applied Sciences in Dortmund with a degree in photography and graphic design. Kevin focuses on architecture, he also shoots amazing landscapes and urban photography. Krautgartner recently visited Iceland and captures stunning aerial images. “The beautiful landscapes of Iceland has always been fascinating me”, he explaines. “The best way to capture all those different kinds of nature is from above…”

More info: instagram / facebook / website