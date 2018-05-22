Stunning aerial shots by Benjamin Hardman, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, adventurer and drone pilot from Australia who currently lives and works in Reykjavík, Iceland. Benjamin focuses on landscaping and traveling. With full focus on the Polar and Sub-Polar regions, Hardman’s landscape and commercial works reflect the intense seasonal shifts that occur in this part of the world. Benjamin has over 493,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



