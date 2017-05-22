Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson a.k.a. icelandic_explorer is a travel photographer, adventurer and instagrammer who was born and raised by Icelandic parents in Denmark and currently lives and works in the Reykjavík area, Iceland. Gunnar graduated from Western Academy of Photography in Victoria, BC, Canada in 2010 and has worked as a photographer since then. In late 2014, feeling overworked and unfulfilled, he decided to quit his corporate job in Copenhagen, sell most of his belongings and buy a one-way ticket to Iceland.

My passion is to travel and explore Iceland – one picture at a time.

More info: instagram / facebook / website