Stunning aerial shots by Olivier Symon, talented 28 years old self-taught photographer, traveler and drone pilot based in Brussels, Belgium. Olivier focuses on landscaping. He travels all over the world to capture spectacular nature, wildlife, adventure and drone photography. Symon uses DJI Mavic Pro drone, Nikon D5300 with Tamron 17-50mm, Nikkor 55-200mm and Nikkor 35mm lens.

Olivier’s work has been showcased in the Monochrome View Gallery, a Brussels-based art gallery promoting Belgian photographers and selling unique high quality prints. He has over 12.100 followers on Instagram.



More info: instagram / facebook / website