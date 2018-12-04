Beautiful natural landscapes by Jari Sokka, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Lahti, Finland. Jari focuses mainly on outdoor, landscape, and nature photography. He has over 18,000 followers on Instagram and counting. Sokka uses Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera.

While I love to travel, most of my pictures are from my beautiful home country. There is something truly special about Finnish nature and the quality of light. I have a particular passion for landscape and wildlife photography, but I don´t limit myself to these categories and will photograph anything interesting that captures my attention.

