Stunning landscapes in Italy taken by Guerel Sahin, talented 36-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Guerel focuses mainly on traveling and landscaping. He shoots a lot of mountainscapes, adventure, and fabulous nature landscapes. Sahin uses Canon 5D Mark II and Canon 5D Mark III cameras. He has over 103,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I was fascinated by landscape photography when I first visited the dolomites. The combination of green meadows, turquoise lakes, beautiful woods and fascinating rock formations make the dolomites a really unique place. Different light conditions as well as different seasons and daytimes give every picture a new character and make landscape photography extremely versatile. On top of that, there is the adventure of being outside and spending days and nights in nature. It is the feeling of freedom while you go to your physical and mental limits.

You can also buy his book “The Sound of Mountains” on Amazon.



