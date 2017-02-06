Alexey Lovtsov is an professional wedding and portrait photographer from Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk, Russia. For his crazy project “I’m Siberian”, Alexey captured beach party with cocktails and volleyball on the frozen lake Baikal in Siberia. Dazzling white ‘sand’, perfect sunshine, blue waves on the horizon, friends, a great mood… and minus 20C.

