Ryan Thayne is a talented 22-year-old self-taught photographer, filmmaker and wilderness seeker based in Orem, Utah. Ryan focuses on landscaping and wilderness, he shoots amazing nature, travel, lifestyle and adventure photography. “I feel like nature is a great stress reliever and in this super sped-up modern world most people don’t get a chance to experience wilderness that often”, he says.

My goal is to share the beauty of the earth’s wilderness with people who might not be able to go out and see it for themselves.

