Been sifting through 10+ years of @thenorthface expedition footage the last few days for an edit and looking back at the progression of bringing back stories from the greater ranges. Moments of joy, depletion, fear and the full prickly spectrum of emotions of humans on the edge. This one is of all around bad-ass @hilareeoneill having some fun in the Bugaboos on a hair-brained project with @jimmy_chin a while back. #bugaboos #neverstopshooting @reddigitalcinema

