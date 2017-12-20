Incredible Climbing Photography by Renan Ozturk
Renan Ozturk is a multi-talented 37-year-old photographer, adventurer, mountain climber, filmmaker and visual artist who was born in Germany and currently lives in U.S. His cutting edge big-wall first ascents and mountain murals achieved as part of The North Face athlete team have brought him around the globe from the high Himalaya to jungles of Borneo. He’s been recognized by North Face (as one of their professional athletes), and named as a National Geographic “Adventurer of the Year” (2012). Through top mountain film festival awards and online viral recognition, Renan’s style has emerged as one of the leaders for the outdoor industry. Ozturk travels all over the world to capture magnificent landscapes, mountscapes and dramatical adventure scenes.
Been sifting through 10+ years of @thenorthface expedition footage the last few days for an edit and looking back at the progression of bringing back stories from the greater ranges. Moments of joy, depletion, fear and the full prickly spectrum of emotions of humans on the edge. This one is of all around bad-ass @hilareeoneill having some fun in the Bugaboos on a hair-brained project with @jimmy_chin a while back. #bugaboos #neverstopshooting @reddigitalcinema
