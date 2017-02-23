Natalia Grebesheva aka tiger in teapot is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher from Russia, who’s currently lives and works in Vienna, Austria. Natalia shoots a lot of nature, travel, cityscape, underwater and wildlife photography. “I’m not afraid to use Photoshop as I want my photos to show the world,” she says. “The way I see it as an artist: a little bit more polished, a little bit more dramatic, a little bit more surprising.”

I take inspiration from travelling the world: discovering new places and revisiting favourite destinations always to find something new. I try to take photos that tell a story of colour and emotion and have my own artistic signature to them.

Natalia Grebesheva uses Sony A7R2 camera.

