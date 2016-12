106 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Paolo Fortades is a talented freelance photographer who was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Paolo shoots a lot of portrait, urban, travel, fashion, landscape and natural exterior with breathtaking effect. Fortades ontinues to capitalize on two of his biggest passions – photography and travel, integrating these into his daily work. He also enjoys MMA Training and extreme cardio workout.

More info: instagram / tumblr / website