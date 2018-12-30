Spectacular travel landscapes by Martha Suherman, a talented photographer, and visual artist currently based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Marta received her degree in Graphic Design from the Trisakti University in 2002. After working as a graphic designer for several years she decided to become a freelancer, which is when she started pursuing photography professionally. Suherman focuses on portraiture, landscape, and commercial photography. She has over 100K fans on Instagram.



