The perfect composition of the images conveys a feeling of transcendence by Ralph Graef (previously featured with Decaying Bathrooms series), gifted fine art photographer and a cell biologist from Postam, Germany. “With my photos I want to stimulate the imagination of the viewer and to tell a story that emotionally touches him, since sensing emotions is the prerequisite to keep pictures sticking in the viewer’s mind”, he says. Ralph prefers available light and clearly composed pictures with a discreetly arranged motive. He uses digital cameras and analog medium format cameras with a wide range of lenses ranging from extreme wide-angle to telephoto and plastic lenses, and almost always a tripod. “Yet, to me the type of camera used to take the picture is usually unimportant”, he explaines.

In the former GDR the German re-unification process was accompanied by an unprecedented breakdown of heavy industry in developed countries. What was a blessing for the badly aggrieved environment, caused mass unemployment and mass emigration to the west. More than 25 years later remnants of this industrial decay are still present. The photos of this series were taken at an industrial combine consisting of an agrochemical plant, a lime kiln and a lime mine together with some associated guest houses. Since its abandonment the chemical plant is frequently used in movie productions requiring an industrial end-of-time atmosphere.

