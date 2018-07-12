Candy-coloured California by Kate Ballis, multi-talented photographer, and digital artist from Melbourne, Australia. In this series, titled “Infra Realism”, Kate captures the fabulous landscapes of Southern California, using various infrared filters. Check also: Aerial Photography of Australian Beaches by Kate Ballis.

I’m a former media and entertainment lawyer who decided to ditch the corporate life in favour of taking pictures. Getting the opportunity to work under Miles Aldridge was the push I needed to make the leap of faith. My work straddles fine art, editorial and commercial photography with a focus on landscapes.

More info: Instagram / Website