Creative infrared photos by Paolo Pettigiani (previously featured), multi-talented 26-year-old photographer, graphic designer and art director from Torino, Italy. Paolo recently visited Lago Da Braies and Tre Cime di Lavaredo to capture these incredible infrared images of the Dolomites mountain range in northeastern Italy. His work looks like some fantastic land from fairytale. “Infrared Dolomites” has been shot with a Nikon D750, converting Full-Spectrum, to explore the light’s spectrum emanated by plants.

Indeed, humans tend to believe in what they are able to conceive, to see, to hear. Though truth is wider than what our eyes are able to focus on. This is why I decided to specialize in infrared photography: to make the invisible evident. With #InfraScapes project, my aim is to show something that is broadly recognizable to the human eye, under a new and unexpected point of view. After three years of Arts and Design courses at Politecnico in Turin, these shots (a work I began in 2014) have awakened my need to use color in order to distort reality.

Paolo Pettigiani has over 21,300 followers on Instagram and counting.

