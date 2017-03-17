Haze Kware is a talented self-taught French photographer, filmmaker and visual artist who currently lives and works between Strasbourg and Paris. Haze first studied music and attended several schools, he explaines: “I’ve been to the conservatory and had several mentors to learn about what I thought to be my future: Pianist”. Kware shoots stunning images of dancers, performers, artists and atypical places of San Francisco, New York, or Paris.

I am now specialized in performing arts photography and have been mainly developing this series entitled “InMotion”. First dedicated to dancers, it is now opened to circus artists and athletes. I’ve met incredible souls so far and I’m always amazed by the effort and dedication these individuals put into their craft.

