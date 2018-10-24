Striking birds photos by Kacau Oliveira, a gifted photographer who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil and currently lives and works in Lisbon, Portugal. Kacau focuses on close-up bird photography. She uses Canon EOS 7D Mark II camera.

I really love taking pictures, my first digital camera was a Nikon 2100 and still miss her. I grew up in a town with many beaches and beautiful views and really wanted to record the beauty of my city (Itacare – Bahia). I was a teacher of capoeira for many years and take a picture at the time was a rarity.

