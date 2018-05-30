Tiia Ohman and Satu Walden are TV and film fans from Finland who have travelled thousands of miles to recreate their favourite TV and filming locations. The friends use their iPad to replace the backdrop in their favourite film scenes with the real-life locations. The travel bloggers, both from Helsinki, have crossed the USA, Iceland and Northern Ireland to bring characters to life.

Fangirl Quest has over 21.500 followers on Instagram and counting.

