Krénn Imre is a talented 33-year-old self-taught photographer and traveler currently based in Budapest, Hungary. Krénn focuses on landscaping, he shoots amazing cityscapes, nature, urban and travel photography. He uses Canon EOS 450D and Canon EOS 5D Mark II cameras with 18-55mm, 55-250mm, 50mm F1.8, EF17-40 USM lens.

Most of my photos are taken during sunrise or sunset, because that is the best time to make dramatic pictures. The sky and clouds are crazy and the colors are warm and pleasant. I try to shoot photos without any people, only the sky with the beautiful architectural elements are in focus.

More info: instagram / facebook / website