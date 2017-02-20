Enzo Romano is a talented 31-year-old self-taught photographer, instagramer and traveler who was born and grown up in Milan, Italy. Enzo shoots a lot of travel, nature, cityscape and urban photography.

My great love for photography arose in an especially tough span of my life… I left my old job to make photography be my future… When I shoot my mind gets lost in a real ecstasy… just a moment and click… you photograph at everything that surrounds you… people, animals, places! There so much in the world to photograph and share.

More info: instagram / facebook / website