Shohki Eno is a talented 28-year-old self-tauhgt photographer and designer currently based in Tokyo, Japan. Shohki received his degree in Industrial Design and a minor in Graphic Design from the Tama Art University in 2014. During this time, he was given an opportunity to study abroad. Eno moved to Los Angeles for three months to study at the Art Center College of Design.

In recent years Eno has focused his attention towards the photographic aspect of design. He shoots a lot of urban, cityscape, portrait and lifestyle photography.

