Stunning travel landscapes by Kenny Löfström, a talented self-taught photographer, and adventurer based in Stockholm, Sweden. “I found the love in photography for two years ago and I just keep on falling deeper and deeper into it which is wonderful”, he says. Kenny shoots a lot of landscape, travel, nature, and lifestyle photography. He has over 22.400 followers on Instagram and counting.

I try to travel as often as i can to explore new places and to meet amazing people from all over the world.

More info: Instagram