Krista Rossow is award-winning travel photographer, retoucher, educator and Instagrammer based near Eugene, Oregon. Krista mainly focuses on traveling. She also shoots a lot of people, landscape, and wildlife photography. Rossow is a contributing photographer to National Geographic Traveler magazine. She has over 44.100 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a photographer, photo editor, and instructor represented by National Geographic Creative. I describe myself as “a homebody with a vagabond soul.” Although I currently call my native state of Oregon home, I’m often pulled away by my love of travel. Travel and photography go hand-in-hand for me and I use my lens as a tool for exploring and documenting the world. I worked as a photo editor at National Geographic Traveler magazine for seven years and had the opportunity to explore places I’d never even visited through the images of exceptionally talented shooters.

