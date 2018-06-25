Krista Rossow is award-winning travel photographer, retoucher, educator and Instagrammer based near Eugene, Oregon. Krista mainly focuses on traveling. She also shoots a lot of people, landscape, and wildlife photography. Rossow is a contributing photographer to National Geographic Traveler magazine. She has over 44.100 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a photographer, photo editor, and instructor represented by National Geographic Creative. I describe myself as “a homebody with a vagabond soul.” Although I currently call my native state of Oregon home, I’m often pulled away by my love of travel. Travel and photography go hand-in-hand for me and I use my lens as a tool for exploring and documenting the world. I worked as a photo editor at National Geographic Traveler magazine for seven years and had the opportunity to explore places I’d never even visited through the images of exceptionally talented shooters.

READ ALSO  Travel Photography by Giulia Bellato

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website