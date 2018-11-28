Dramatic street scenes by Neal Kumar, a talented 28-years old self-taught photographer, dermatologist, and urban explorer currently based in Chicago, IL. Neal focuses mostly on urban, street, and travel photography. He shoots with a Canon SLR, but also loves pushing the limits of mobile photography with his iPhone-only Instagram account. Kumar has amassed more than 93,500 followers to his Instagram account.

I’m always looking for urban and street scenes to create that special moment with the right combination of light, framing, and a unique subject.

