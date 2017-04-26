Elsa Bleda is a multi-talented 28-year-old artist, photographer, art director and actress who was born in France and currently lives and works in Johannesburg, South Africa. As a stranger in the night, she explores the cities she calls home, shedding a light on the abandoned nightscapes she encounters. Bleda has a unique aesthetic that is both cinematic and dystopian.

My work often contains narrative possibilities rather than a narrative. I do have common themes and an atmosphere in my images; I usually focus on the moments and the places that inspire me then let the story grow itself as I start shooting. I like leaving it to the audience’s imagination and the possibility for a narrative to live a life on its own.

