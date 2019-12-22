Beautiful landscapes of Iceland by Ivar Eythorsson, a gifted 24-years old self-taught photographer, and adventurer from Iceland. Ivar focuses mainly on landscapes, adventures, and commercial photography. He spent most of his time exploring amazing places, creating professional and beautiful content inspired by the amazing things the world has to offer. Eythorsson uses Canon 5D Mark IV camera and Mavic 2 Pro drone. He has almost 50K followers on Instagram.

I started my photography career about three years ago and since then I have spent all my free time traveling and taking pictures. I have had the privilege of meeting and traveling with wonderful people from all over the world witch I can now call my friends.

