Jake Silby is an professional 24-year-old photographer currently based in New Plymouth, New Zealand. Jake received his Bachelor of Design with Honors, majoring in Photography from Massey University, Раlmеrstоn Nоrth. Silby spent a year living and working in New York, before returning to New Zealand.

This selection of photographs comes from an ongoing project based on the suburban environment that I currently reside in. An increased demand for housing in recent years has led to the construction of new residential developments adjacent to my home. I am interested in the perceived dullness of these kinds of environments, and their function as a habitat for the middle class nuclear family. While I do not necessarily contest this dullness, There are bizarre and fascinating visual tropes that exist in these housing developments, which form the thematic basis for this series of photographs.

More info: instagram / tumblr / website