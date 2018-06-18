Shin Noguchi is a talented 42-year-old photographer and graphic designer currently based between Kamakura and Tokyo, Japan. Shin focuses on street photography. He captures surreal and strangely beautiful shapes and situations that humans tend to wrap themselves into. Noguchi describes his street photography as an attempt to capture extraordinary moments of excitement, beauty and humanism, among the flow of everyday life and has a discreet, poetic and enigmatic approach that is sensitive to the subtleties and complexities of Japanese culture without using posed/staged and no-finder/hip shot. “Street photography always projects the “truth”. The “truth” that I talk about isn’t necessarily that I can see, but they also exist in society, in street, in people’s life. and I always try to capture this reality beyond my own values and viewpoint/perspective.”

People are living life desperately. Sometimes lonely, sometimes helping each other, sometimes crying, sometimes laughing. I capture people going about their daily lives because there are moments that they themselves do not realise are more beautiful and full of a human touch than the carefully choreographed movies of Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Federico Fellini or Shakespeare’s plays.

