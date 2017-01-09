Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Christoffer Relander is a talented 30-year-old photographer and artist, who was born and grew up on the countryside of Ekenäs, Finland. For his latest series “Jarred and Displaced”, Christoffer captured landscapes in jars using analog double exposure. Relander has been working on this project for a year and this is the first installment. Christoffer says, “With analog multiple exposures I’m able to manipulate my photographs in-camera. This project was not created or manipulated in an external software such as Photoshop.”

For over a year now I’ve been collecting landscapes in jars using analog double exposures—in this project I have realized a childish dream. I play with the idea of being an ambitious collector; conserving my environments into a large personal collection. Most landscapes are from where I grew up, on the countryside in the south of Finland where my roots still lie. Separation anxiety to my childhood is simply what absorbed me into this project.

Christoffer Relander has done commissions for national as well as international clients including Adobe, Nikon, Oxford University Press and the Finnish Forest Industry.

