Majestic wave shots by Jason Fenmore a.k.a. Oh Dag Yo, a talented photographer, and adventurer currently based in Los Angeles, California. Jason focuses on lifestyle, nightlife, and clubs photography. When he’s not navigating his way through mega raves and clubs to capture the perfect crowd eruption shots, you’ll find him beachside, catching waves on his body board. Fenmore has over 74,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

Im a professional DJ Photographer, who in the last few years have discovered my passion for photographing waves and the people who ride them.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website