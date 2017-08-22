Jesse Rieser is a talented photographer, filmmaker and digital artist from Springfield, Missouri who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Jesse received his BFA in Photography from Arizona State University Institute for Design and the Arts in 2003. “Since I was 17 and growing up in the Show Me State, I’ve been a student of the human condition, looking through a lens, creating images filled with telling details and compelling characters,” he says.

I am drawn to photography because it tells stories through disclosure just as much as through omission. My work is an exploration of honesty. It’s about decision-making and details. It’s about viewpoint. It’s about hiding some things. And showing others.

More info: instagram / website