Joerg Nicht is a talented self-taught photographer, iphoneographer and retoucher from Berlin, Germany. Joerg focuses on street photography, he shoots stunning architecture, landscape and interior photography. Nicht started photography when he was 12 and bought his first reflex camera at 16. He has a keen eye for architecture and greenery that makes for some intriguing favourites in the historic, gritty and fun city. Joerg has 541,000 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram / website