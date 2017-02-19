John Wilhelm is a 46-year-old IT Director at a Swiss university by day, but at night he wears his superphotographer cape and takes his three daughters on wild adventures. John was born and raised in Winterthur, a town in Switzerland, close to Zurich. He creates whimsical worlds for his children that result in beautiful works of magic-realism-like photographs. “Most of my images are heavily manipulated but not all of them are compositions,” he explained. “If an image works straight out of the camera I just improve it (beauty retouching, cleanup, level corrections, sharpening, colors and tones, emphasize light, etc.).”

There is one thing of importance in my life (of course after my family, friends and regular job): Everything connected to photography and photoshopping. I’m not a professional but I’ve got a professional attitude and I think I’m able to deliver professional work with professional reliability.

John Wilhelm uses Sony A7rII camera and Sony FE 24-70 GM lens.

