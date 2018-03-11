Photogrist community Create a post
June Lawrence Beautifully Manipulates Portraits Using Only Her Smartphone

Moody, dreamlike and fine art portraits by June Lawrence a.k.a. CinnaAvox, multi-talented photographer, smartphone editor and visual artist currently based in Berlin, Germany. June focuses on portraiture, she creates spectacular surreal and playful images. Lawrence shoots with Canon EOS 6D camera. Then by using the app, PicsArt Photo Studio, June creates surreal and intriguing images using only her Sony Xperia smartphone. CinnaAvox27 has over 63,600 followers on instagram.

More info: instagram / facebook

