On May 15, 2018 Junebug Weddings revealed the top 50 engagement photos from the past year in its sixth annual Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection. Junebug Weddings has been hosting photography contests for the last nine years and this year’s contest brought in nearly 6,000 image submissions from photographers around the globe.

Alexandre Bigliazzi of Ale Bigliazzi

Amy Van Vlear of Amy Van Vlear Photographer

Ana Hinojosa of AH Ana Hinojosa

Andre Dharmawan of Cheese N Click

Andrew Nguyễn of Hipsterwedding.asia

Ashley & Ben Kochanowski of Rosey Red Photography

Autumn Walker of Autumn Nicole Photography

Baptiste Hauville

Baylee Dennis of Baylee Dennis Photography

Bethany Howarth of Bethany Howarth Photography

Björn Lexius of Hafenliebe Wedding Photography

Brandi Potter

Budy Pratama of Terralogical

Cody Harris of Cody and Allison Photo

Dallas Kolotylo of Dallas & Sabrina Photography

Danelle Bohane

Daniel Lopez Perez

Elisabetta Marzetti

Erin Northcutt

Gabe McClintock of Gabe McClintock Photography

Gani Hendra Jaya of Flipmax Photography

Govinda Rumi of Terralogical

Greg Petersen

Jane Iskra of ISKRA Photography

JANE LEE of HELLOJANELEE

Jessy Pesce of Bows & Lavender

Judd Green of Juddric Photography

Kaci Baum of Kaci Baum Photography

Ken Pak of Ken Pak Photography

Kevin Biberbach of KEVIN documenting weddings & raw emotions

Lukas Korynta of Lukas Korynta Photography

Lukas Piatek

Magdalena Glowacka of Fotomagoria

Maria Shiriaeva

Mathias Fast of Mathias Fast Photography

Melia Lucida of Melia Lucida Photographer

Melissa Cervantes of Melissa Cervantes Photography

Mike Vallely of Shari + Mike Photographers

Motiejus Salkauskas of motiejus

Naman Verma of Naman Verma Photography

Nico & Vinx of The Ferros

Paul Woo of Wandering Woo Photography

Renata Xavier of Renata Xavier Photography

Ropate Kama of Kama Catch Me Photography

Samuel Goh of Samuel Goh Photography

Sara Rogers of Sara Rogers Photography

Seth Sanker of Seth & Kaiti Photography

Sirjana Singh and Ben Lane of Tinted Photography

Tom Armstrong

Will Khoury of Will Khoury Photography

More info: Junebug