Ashraful Arefin is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer and digital artist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Ashraful received his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from University of Dhaka in 2014. He was always very interested in drawing and painting, and wanted to be an artist from the childhood. Arefin focuses on fine art photography, he shoots amazing flower stories, miniatures and conceptual still life.

My works are an expression of personal experiences and realisations, combined with artist’s imagination and creative storytelling. Often whimsical, with a dreamy feel, yet the elements are utterly taken from real life. I create a moment which allows the viewers to see the usual world as a place to dream, to appreciate the simple beauties around us. There’s always an endeavour to deliver a positive vibe to viewers, to remind that beauty still remains in this earth.

