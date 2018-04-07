Spectacular architectural photographs by Andrés Gallardo Albajar (previously featured), talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Tallinn, Estonia. Andrés focuses on architecture, he shoots stunning urban and street photography. Gallardo recently visited Korea and captured personal project “Korean Schooling”, portraits of schools from Seoul and Busan. “When I got to know I’d be visiting South Korea I made a big list of places and architecture I wanted to visit”, he says. “But I’d never expect I would end up making series of Korean schools. It all started by accident, when I got a little lost in Seoul and ended up in the playground of a school.” Albajar got fascinated by their pastel colors, their trees, the symmetries, and symbols like the clocks, the national flag and the alphabet he don’t understand.

Hello, my name is Andrés Gallardo Albajar, and I’m a self taught photographer from Spain, living in Estonia at the moment. I got my first camera in 2012, and photography has been my passion ever since.

Andrés Gallardo Albajar has been shortlisted at Sony World Photography​ Awards 2017.

More info: instagram / facebook / website