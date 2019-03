Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva captures girls in dresses set against beautiful landscapes around the world. She creates a stunning series of pictures showing fantasy-like images of models in dresses. The special patterns and fabrics add great magic to those incredible photos. Kristina has traveled around the world to capture the shots visiting the likes of Abu Dhabi, Moscow, and Venice. Makeeva has more than 644K fans on Instagram.



