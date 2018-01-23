Kyle Yu Captures Mesmerizing Photos of Hong Kong’s Architecture

Kyle Yu is an professional graphic designer and instagramer from Hong Kong. Kyle received his degree in Visual Communications from the University in Auckland, New Zealand. After graduating, he worked in Auckland and then in Tokyo before moving back to his hometown.

Hong Kong is a city torn between East and West, the future and the past, as reflected in its notable architecture. Kyle Yu finds the beauty in the region’s monotonously expansive skyline, focusing on prominent shapes, contrasting colors and symmetrical lines, to shoot the never-ending urban mosaics of never-ending public housing towers.

More info: instagram