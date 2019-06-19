Awesome natural landscapes by Cath Gothard, a gifted self-taught photographer, and animator currently based in London, England. Cath focuses mainly on nature, animals, and landscape photography. “Capturing the natural beauty of the countryside…”, she says on her Instagram.

I bought my Nikon D750 in August and have become slightly obsessed with photography. Being London based I’m photographing Richmond Park a LOT, but fully intend to travel further afield this year to shoot some different landscapes…

More info: Instagram / Website