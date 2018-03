Chris N a.k.a. thetechcreative is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer who was born in Cameroon, studied Information Technology in USA and currently lives and works in London, UK. Chris focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots also awesome cityscape, nature, aerial and street photography. Thetechcreative uses Sony a7rII, Sony a6000 and Leica MP cameras. He has 48,600 followers on instagram.

