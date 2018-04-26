Magical landscapes by Corey Crawford, talented self-taught photographer, digital artist and adventurer who was born and raised in a small town called Oak Flats which is located on the South Coast of Australia. Corey focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots dark and moody nature and adventure photography. Crawford has over 43.300 followers on Instagram and counting. “At the start of 2014 I remembered very vividly how I began my Instagram journey”, he says. “It was one of my school mates at the time and I, sitting side by side in English class and he said that I should start an Instagram account. Mind you basically everyone in the whole school had Instagram at the time besides myself. So I signed up and never knew where such a simple social platform could take me!” Corey uses Nikon D610 camera and Photoshop.

My passion for photography and visual storytelling has driven me to want to travel all around the world to discover and capture iconic/unique locations and destinations for no other reason than just pure curiosity. Travelling to different destinations where it is out of my comfort zone and knowing that their are locations out there that still have to be discovered and having that mindset is definitely without a doubt why I still carry on this huge passion for photography.

