Dreamlike landscapes by Daniel Greenwood, a talented 23-years old self-taught photographer, retoucher, and educator based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Daniel focuses mainly on landscape, nature, outdoor, and astrophotography. He has over 154,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Nearly four years ago I noticed this ongoing obsession to witness amazing moments that nature presented humanity with. This obsession soon began my career as a landscape photographer to send me off into unknown places and vast beautiful landscapes. I would use what knowledge I currently have to paint my creative vision on a digital canvas for the world to see in hopes to connect with these amazing moments and pass feelings on to my viewers.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website