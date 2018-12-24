Stunning travel landscapes by Daniel Kordan, a talented 29-years old photographer, adventurer, and educator from Russia who currently based in Tuscany, Italy. Daniel focuses mainly on landscape photography. He is experienced outdoorsman and traveler. Kordan has almost 1,000,000 followers on Instagram.

I have been fascinated by the possibilities of photography since my early childhood. I grew up at beautiful lake region under Moscow exploring wild nature, spending most of my free time in the nature. I graduated the art painting school when I was a kid. Mix art, nature, constant activities and you’ll receive a summary – art of Landscape photography. Life started swirling me, pushing me into the rush. University, hard work on my quantum physics thesis, family and friends… But there is always a pleasure in the pathless woods: places I always returned and always admired. Nature is my inspiration, with all the beauty and variety of colors and compositions.

