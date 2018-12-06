Spectacular night landscapes by Derek Sturman, a talented self-taught photographer, digital artist, and adventurer based in Springville, Utah, USA. Derek focuses mainly on landscape photography. He shoots a lot of nightscapes, mountainscapes, and astrophotography. Sturman has over 38,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

My images are captured using a Nikon D850 Digital SLR camera, and processed using Various programs including Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop. Many would consider me a digital artist, as many of my images have artistic interpretations and adjustments made to them. I’ve found photography to be a constant quest to replicate the emotion or feeling of a moment or place using only visual stimulation. For this reason, many images are modified above the cameras capability to capture, to better express the moment experienced in each.

More info: Instagram / Facebook