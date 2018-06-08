Spectacular nature landscapes by Erez Marom, professional 38-year-old photographer, retoucher, educator and traveler currently based in Holon, Israel. Erez focuses on landscaping, he shoots awesome travel and nature photography. Marom received his master’s degree in engineering from Tel Aviv University, where he later worked as a math lecturer. “It was sometime in 2008 that I first saw examples of the images which can be achieved with a DSLR”, he says. “I immediately decided that I have to be able to shoot such pictures, and bought my first camera and lens”.

Today, my life revolves around nature photography, travel and everything that comes with them. I am admittedly addicted to traveling and seeing the world and everything it has to offer. I became a full-time professional in 2012 and I relish my career and lifestyle. I enjoy writing about photography, be it about my life and experience as a traveler and artist or about the creation of my images. I am a regular writer for DPReview.com and Landscape Photography Magazine, and I have been published in numerous world-leading magazines, as well as in a National Geographic Book. My images are also available as postcards throughout Iceland.

Erez Marom has almost 20,000 followers on Instagram.

